Beaufort Co. School District discusses plans for students, staff who return after holiday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - School is almost out for Thanksgiving break in South Carolina.
And districts are preparing for students who may be traveling to come back into the buildings safely.
Right now, the hallways are empty and after school ends on Tuesday they are going to stay like that for the rest of the week. Now the school district has to worry about how they are going to make sure students stay safe while they were gone.
The holidays are here and it’s up to the students and their families to make sure they are staying safe over the break
“I think one of my biggest concerns is that some people aren’t traveling but they have people coming to visit them instead,” said teacher Summer Dupond.
The Beaufort County School District is preparing for extra safety precautions when they return while staying proactive now.
“We work with families. Most of them have told us when they are going out of town for Thanksgiving,” said Battery Creek Principal Chad Cox.
They know they can’t control what their students or families do. But they hope families will openly communicate once the break is over.
“Most of the time, our families just call us and say hey we’re not feeling good we’ve had very few instances of a child actually coming to school while they were displaying symptoms.”
Especially since students are able to learn outside of the building.
“We have the flexibility to provide instruction face-to-face or online.”
As for in school testing, they say that would be a last resort.
“Will follow whatever directive we get from the state, we like their proactive approach. Where if they have symptoms they should not even be coming here in the first place.”
They say once students return they will have temperature checks at every entrance to the building and keeping tabs on everyone’s health. In the meantime, holiday activities may look different.
