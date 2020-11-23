Burton Fire Department helping to send letters to Santa

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire Department in Beaufort says they’ll be helping local children get their letters to Santa this holiday season.
Fire Department officials say they’ll be putting up Santa mailboxes for local children to mail letters to Santa at all of their Burton fire stations.
They say each letter mailed will get a personal reply from Santa himself before Christmas!
Firefighters say they’re determined to do their part to save 2020 by bringing normalcy and joy this holiday season.
