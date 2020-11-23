Burton Fire District helping your letters get to Santa Claus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Have you started listening to Christmas music? Maybe you’ve already decorated.
Well, if you are one of the many starting Christmas a little early this year, the Burton Fire District has good news. They have their Santa mailbox all set up for all your kid’s letters.
Starting Monday, the Burton Fire District will have a mailbox to Santa set up at every fire station in their district. Families can come by at any time and drop off their letters to Santa.
Those letters will be collected at the end of each day and sent to the fire district administrator who says she has the address for Santa and all his elves. Since letters are being sent to the North Pole through the fire district, any letter that has a legible return address will get a letter back from Santa and his elves.
The fire district says they wanted to make sure in the craziness of 2020, Santa still gets all his letters from the kids.
“Whatever we can do to bring some normalcy to the holidays and lift some spirits and bring some joy, that’s what we are going to do. And the mailbox is a part of that program. You know, Christmas is a time when Americans are at their best. It’s a time when we come together. So if we can facilitate that by doing our annual mailbox program and helping Santa out and making sure our children can talk to Santa this year we’re going to do that,” Burton Fire District Capt. Dan Byrnes said.
Santa will be busy this year so make sure you get those letters in by Dec. 17.
