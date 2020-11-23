Chatham Co. Police issue a warning ahead of holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into the holiday season, Chatham County Police want to remind citizens to lock their vehicles.
The warning comes after police say they saw a spike in car break-ins last year between the week of Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. They say 89 vehicles were entered during that five-week period.
“Well over 90-percent of our entering autos occur when a vehicle is left unlocked. This is a crime that you can prevent simply by locking your car door. Nothing could be easier,” said Police Chief Jeff Hadley.
Police also want to remind everyone to make sure their valuables are either locked out of sight in the trunk or, if possible, take them inside. Also, never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.
