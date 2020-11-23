Chatham County to begin presidential race recount on Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has announced that a statewide recount has been granted for the presidential race for the Nov. 3 General Election.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, counties can begin recounting ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. The recount must be completed by midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced its plans to begin the recount. Chatham County will begin planning and preparation for the recount at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The recount in Chatham County will start on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. a break will be held for the Thanksgiving holiday. The recount will then resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
This recount can be done via machine, unlike the hand-count audit that was completed last week.
