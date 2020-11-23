Chatham County prepares to seat new grand jury, resume jury trials in coming weeks

“When people start getting subpoenaed, there’s gonna be some very anxious, anxious people, and we know that. We’re anxious ourselves when we go to the courthouse, we’re anxious for them,” explained Judge Freesemann. “And so we’re gonna do everything we can to keep this, to keep the numbers of people much smaller. It’s no longer going to be the sort of cattle call of the old time when you would have 100 people jammed into that jury assembly room. It will not be that way now.”