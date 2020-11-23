Chatham County prepares to seat new grand jury, resume jury trials in coming weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -In a matter of weeks, courtrooms across Georgia will gradually start to work through a backlog of cases headed for trial.
In Chatham County, court leaders are preparing courtrooms for a drastically different experience than before the pandemic.
For the first time since the March term, a new grand jury will meet to start hearing cases. Right now, the plan is to bring the new grand jury in the week of December 7th. Jury trials are set to begin the week of January 11th.
Superior Court Chief Judge Penny Haas Freesemann said they’ll bring in one jury a week for the time being. Judge Freesemann says state court plans to wait and see how the first trial goes in January before resuming.
As for jury trials, there won’t be as many held at one time, and the juror experience will be much different. The jury box has been expanded, and plexiglass dividers have been installed. Masks will also still be required.
“When people start getting subpoenaed, there’s gonna be some very anxious, anxious people, and we know that. We’re anxious ourselves when we go to the courthouse, we’re anxious for them,” explained Judge Freesemann. “And so we’re gonna do everything we can to keep this, to keep the numbers of people much smaller. It’s no longer going to be the sort of cattle call of the old time when you would have 100 people jammed into that jury assembly room. It will not be that way now.”
Subpoenas are being mailed out this week for the new grand jury term.
Public seating is still available in the courtroom, but with fewer spots. Judge Freesemann said live streaming of the trials will be available.
