Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front pushes further south today as high pressure builds in through Tuesday. This will bring much cooler temps and dry weather. Moisture begins to return Wednesday and a cold front will push through Thursday. Scattered showers possible each day. Our weather remains unsettled into the weekend with more clouds and slight rain chances.
The tropics are quieting down. There is a 20% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop between the Bahamas and Bermuda this week. If it does develop it will move to the northeast away from the US. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will sunny, highs near 70.
Tonight will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.