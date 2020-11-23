Director Reflects On Nearly Two Decades Talking Turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just days from Thanksgiving, and while many of us will take the day off, volunteers at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line are preparing for their biggest day of the year.
The marketing tactic started nearly four decades ago but has become somewhat of an American tradition. You might have even count yourself as one of the 100,000 people who call for help every year. But what is it like to answer those phones? We talked to the director of the program, Nicole Johnson, about her nearly two decades of talking turkey and how she became involved.
Johnson also shared answers to the questions she says she’s asked most often.
How to Contact the Turkey Talk-Line:
- Call: 1-800-BUTTERBALL
- Text: 844-877-3456
- Live Chat or email: Click here
- “Alexa, ask Butterball...”
