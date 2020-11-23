Families trade plane rides for road trips as COVID-19 cases increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overall, fewer people will be traveling this Thanksgiving.
AAA is projecting that 95 percent of all holiday travel will be on the road this holiday season.
It appears as if more families across the country are jumping in the car instead of hopping on a plane to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Just because of the whole virus. I guess we can never be too safe. We figured we might as well get in the car, take a ride just us 2, gas up when we need, stop for restrooms and just get back on the road,” said Robert Budhan who is traveling from New Jersey.
“Especially the holidays, I’m sure airports are crazy busy,” said Alisia Singh who is traveling from New Jersey.
In fact, AAA is projecting almost 48 million people will travel by car for Thanksgiving this year.
However, that’s a over a 4 percent drop from the previous year.
They also say those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they’re away.
Chuck Leopold and his family are driving to Florida. He says they plan to stay outside as much as possible.
“I just think everybody needs to be cautious and be careful and how many people they associate with and where they go and be outside as much as possible. That seems to be a good idea. And keeping distances between people you don’t know,” said Chuck Leopold who is traveling from Virginia.
Newlywed Alisia Singh says she and her husband normally have Thanksgiving at her parents’ home.
This year, they’re also going to Florida, but only plan on visiting with some family and celebrating the holiday with one another.
“It doesn’t have to be that big Thanksgiving like every other year. You can still do it virtually. We can sacrifice one Thanksgiving so that we can have many more Thanksgivings with family and friends. So I would say just say be safe because that’s all that matters right now,” said Singh.
Georgia DOT is suspending construction related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and routes to help reduce traffic from Wednesday to Monday.
