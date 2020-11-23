Keeping the elderly safe from COVID-19 during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to reach new heights, the thought of celebrating Thanksgiving has some in the medical community concerned about spread of the infectious disease.
COVID-19 has impacted so many people right here in our community and the elderly are at higher risk for severe outcomes from this virus. That’s why doctors are urging you to think differently about them this holiday season.
“We have been able to keep more elderly out of the hospital, but it’s unfortunate that if an elderly person does get COVID they are more likely to have you know fatalities from it and that’s why we really want to make sure they pay special attention to it,” said Dr. Maulik Patel, Internal & Geriatric Medicine, Adult Primary Care.
As you get older, your risk for COVID-19 increases. A lot of the reason for this is because of a weakened immune system and the presence of preexisting conditions. It’s because of this some medical professionals like Dr. Maulik Patel encourages families to hold off on celebrating together this year.
He says you can have the best of intentions, but with Thanksgiving known for mingling and eating it can be hard to do so safely. Despite this, Dr. Patel says it is still important for families to connect this holiday, especially for the elderly who have been isolated.
“We need to look for alternative ways to celebrate the spirit of the holidays because you know what for my elderly patients, I still want them to have that connection. I still want them to be able to connect with family that’s what we want. We want to be thankful; we want to learn about gratitude, show gratitude throughout this thanksgiving but at the same time we can do that with other means.”
Dr. Patel says a simple phone call or video chat could make a huge difference in someone’s mood and show your loved ones you care about their health and wellbeing.
