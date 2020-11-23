Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive

FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, waits to speak in a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. Loeffler was appointed to the U.S. Senate last year on the hope that she would help the GOP hold on to moderates uncomfortable with the party’s right turn under President Donald Trump. (Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File))
By Associated Press | November 23, 2020 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 4:45 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test has come back negative. But the Georgia senator’s campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Loeffler’s campaign says a test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative.

The campaign says Loeffler will await another negative test before coming out of isolation out of an abundance of caution. Loeffler has not had any COVID-19 symptoms.

