Lunches delivered to Pooler firefighters

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Dewitt Tilton Group delivered lunches to the first shift of firefighters in the City of Pooler on Monday.
Catered by Leopold’s Ice Cream, it’s the third year the group has provided lunches during the week of Thanksgiving to first responders.
Andrew Dewitt, principal with the Dewitt Tilton Group, says this is something they’ve always wanted to do to give back to the community.
“They are really heroes. They risk their lives every day for people in this community and elsewhere doing things that most of us would not even think about doing, so we’re very thankful for them and this is just a small token of our appreciation to give back and to tell them thank you for all they do,” DeWitt said.
Lunches will also be provided Tuesday and Wednesday for the second and third shifts.
Over 60 firefighters will receive lunches over the next few days.
