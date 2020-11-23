Monday: Morning fog, afternoon sun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early morning dense fog diminishes through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s inland and, generally, low to mid-60s along and east of I-95.
Sunshine dominates the forecast through the afternoon. Sunny weather sends temperatures into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.
Colder air filters in this evening and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning, under a mostly clear sky.
A cool, sunny Tuesday is in the forecast. Clouds start to increase mid-week and spotty rain is possible Wednesday through Black Friday ahead of a likely chance of rain later Sunday into Monday as a very strong cold front sweeps through.
It’ll turn much colder early next week.
Enjoy your Monday,
Cutter
