Rahn Farms to celebrate first Christmas tree season with opening weekend events

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone has a new place to buy a Christmas tree this holiday season in Effingham County.
Rahn Farms is celebrating its first Christmas tree farm season with an opening weekend filled with events.
The Christmas tree farm opens Friday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. Santa Claus will be making special appearances over opening weekend. Smores, tree stands, ornaments, and drinks will be available for sale as well.
The farm sells mostly Leyland and Murray cypress but also have Carolina Sapphire and Blue Ice trees.
For more information such as address, farm hours, etc., please visit this Facebook page or call Kelly at 912-213-3580.
