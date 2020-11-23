Savannah doctor providing treatment for long-term COVID-19 effects

“After the first dose there was a dramatic improvement in their mental fog as well as their sense of wellbeing, and then they started to have slight improvement in their oxygenation which we measured before, during and after the treatment. After their second dose their energy level went up their stamina went up, they started to feel continue to feel better and they started to oxygenate even better. After the third dose they started talking about going back to work it was very interesting how uniform that sentiment was,” Dr. Meglin said.