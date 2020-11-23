TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - During this season of giving, a local real estate company on Tybee Island is hosting a drive involving children but doesn’t involve toys.
The Jenny Rutherford Real Estate Team on Tybee is partnering with CASA for their first-ever suitcase drive for children in foster care this holiday season.
Rutherford says the idea began when she heard about the number of foster care children who carry their belongings, from home to home, in trash bags. So, for the next month, Rutherford is partnering with CASA for a suitcase drive. CASA involves trained volunteers who work as child advocates in the court system.
The suitcases or totes can be of all sizes and new or gently used. Rutherford says the only requirement is that the zippers, wheels, and handles work. The drive started last week.
Rutherford says she used to be a volunteer for CASA and is excited for the kids to get their suitcases for the holiday.
“Once we collect all the suitcases, we’re going to deliver them to CASA in Savannah and they’re going to distribute that out. There are 376 kids in foster care in Chatham County alone. Our goal is 376 and we’re right on track,” Rutherford said.
The suitcase drive will be going on until Dec. 11. They can be dropped off at the Savannah location Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 311 Habersham Drive or the Tybee location Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1202 US 80.
