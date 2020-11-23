Tony Riley files petition challenging District 2 election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A disqualified Chatham County Commission candidate has filed a complaint saying the election held on Nov. 3 was illegal.
Tony Riley was a District 2 candidate before he was disqualified shortly before election day.
Riley has a felony conviction on his record for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. According to the Georgia Constitution, at least 10 years must have lapsed since the completion of the sentence for the conviction for a candidate to file to run for elected office. Riley was released in November 2011.
In the petition filed, Riley argues that his conviction should not have been considered a “crime of moral turpitude.” Also, Riley argues that the disqualification was so close to election day that it should put the results in doubt.
Riley is requesting a judge should rule that there needs to be a special election for the Chatham County Commission District 2 seat.
Republican Gator Rivers won the District 2 seat, as he was the only qualified candidate remaining on the ballot.
