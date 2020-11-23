Transgender inmate suing Ga. Department of Corrections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A transgender woman is suing the Georgia Department of Corrections, accusing them of failing to protect her from sexual assaults and failing to provide her with “adequate healthcare” while behind bars.
The Center for Constitutional Rights and The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ashley Diamond on Monday. Diamond is behind bars at the Coastal State Prison in Savannah.
According to the lawsuit, Diamond is housed in men’s prisons where she has been allegedly assaulted more than 14 times in the past year by inmates and prison staff, eight of those at Coastal State.
The lawsuit also claims she has been subjected to sexual harassment and has been denied necessary treatment for her gender dysphoria, which has led her to attempt suicide.
CBS News contacted the Georgia Department of Corrections, about the case. The Department said it does not comment on pending litigation.
You can read more on the filed lawsuit here.
