Troopers investigate fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Colleton County that left one person dead Sunday Morning.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Round O Road near Vanderhorst Road.
Troopers say a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban traveling north on Round O Road ran off the road to the right and hit several trees before overturning.
The driver reportedly died at the scene. He or she was the only occupant of the car.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
