Tybee Post Theater to show holiday movies

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting this weekend, it’s “Lights on for the Holidays” at the Tybee Post Theater.
The theater has been dark since March and now the doors will be opening, but in a small way. Starting this weekend, the community can come to enjoy holiday classics and family-friendly movies.
“The auditorium has been empty, the lobby has been empty, and the concession stand has been empty,” Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Melissa Turner said.
The lights have been off for the last eight months.
“We want people to get into the holiday spirit and I’m sure they’re ready to get in the holiday spirit.”
While many holiday traditions have been canceled on the island, the theater staff says they thought what better thing to do than to host a holiday movie series from Thanksgiving weekend up until Christmas.
“It’s more just kind of a gift back to the community. Open the doors to do something that’s fun for families, get out of the house if you’re ready to get out of the house.”
Turner says she’s asked all the time when the theater will open because she says people really miss the atmosphere.
“We’ve been thinking about a way to do it for months that would be safe, socially acceptable and would still make a lot of people happy.”
Turner says masks will be required, there are hand sanitizing stations, touch-free ticketing, 35 percent capacity and the theater will be disinfected between every show.
“It is as safe as it can be.”
A crew decorated the entire outside and once it’s lit up, Turner says it’ll be a sight to see. Three movies will be played every weekend, starting this week, from Friday to Sunday.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Scrooge, Elf.”
Turner does recommend getting tickets ahead of time, which can be done through the theater’s website.
