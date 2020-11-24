Burton Fire reminding of Thanksgiving fire safety

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and firefighters in Burton want to make sure you’re staying safe if you plan to do the cooking.
Have you decided how you’ll prepare your Turkey this year? If you are planning on frying it be sure to thaw it out sooner rather than later. If not, a few things could go wrong.
When you see a turkey dinner in a pot you might think it’s going to be a delicious Thanksgiving, but the truth is, if you don’t put it in properly you could end up with a disaster to your home.
“We know that cooking is the number one cause of fire in America, and we know nobody cooks more. America doesn’t cook more than on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Lee Levesque with Burton Fire.
The Burton and Bluffton fire departments have a few tips you need to know.
“Preparation, preparation, preparation. As always the case, the best way to make sure your plan is executed flawlessly is to prepare properly.”
Many times, fires are caused by families trying to fry a turkey without properly thawing and drying it first.
“Well, oil and water don’t mix. So one of the problems people might have if I didn’t properly thaw out their turkey,” said Dan Byrne with Burton Fire.
“That ice that’s frozen turns into water. That water causes expansion within the oil which of course causes it to spill over the sides and reach the flame below, causing the fire we are all trying to avoid.”
There are other dangers to the cooking method.
“Putting a turkey in too quick will also cause an overflow. And the oil is very flammable and that can also cause a fire. And then we have also had problems where the propane line has a leak or there is a hole somewhere along the system and we have a fire from that as well”
A safety plan should always be in place and throwing water on the fire is not the answer.
“We want to make sure you have an extinguisher on hand. An ABC extinguisher.”
If you don’t have one, they say it could cause a lot of damage.
“Absolutely, that oil will not only do damage to houses in the turkey itself but it will do a lot of damage to you as a human being.”
Which is why they want everyone to stay safe and prepared .
