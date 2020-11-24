Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today. We’ll see lots of sun with increasing clouds late. An isolated shower is possible tonight. Moisture begins to increase Wednesday and a cold front will push through Thursday. Weak high pressure returns Friday. Another cold front moves through Saturday night and stalls to our south. The front moves back north of the area Sunday followed by another cold front Monday. Our weather remains unsettled into the weekend with rain chances everyday.
The tropics are quieting down. There is a 30% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop southeast of Bermuda this week. If it does develop it will move to the northeast away from the US. The next name on the list is Kappa.
Today will mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 60s.
