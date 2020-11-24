Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield serving up Thanksgiving meals for soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division will spend two days wearing chef hats and serving a Thanksgiving-style meal to hundreds of soldiers.
Serving meals is a way for 3rd I.D. leadership to show how much they appreciate all the hard work soldiers put in every day, especially since they will not be able to visit family this year due to the pandemic.
The first meals will be served on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort Stewart around 11:30 a.m. Hunter Army Airfield will have its Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25 around the same time.
