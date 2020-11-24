Frosty, Rudolph, and the whole holiday gang return to TV

Finally, on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 p.m., the legendary Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer airs for the 56th consecutive year. Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.