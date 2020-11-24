2 Georgia Southern football players arrested on drug charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia Southern football players were arrested Monday night in Statesboro.
According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Kennedy and C.J. Wright were arrested on several drug charges. Kennedy faces additional gun charges.
Georgia Southern Athletics released a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation, and are working with law enforcement officials to gather all of the facts.”
According to the Georgia Southern Eagles’ website, C.J. Wright, a Junior, is a Nose Tackle from Screven County. Wesley Kennedy III, a Senior, is a Running Back from Savannah.
WTOC will continue to follow this and report on any new developments.
