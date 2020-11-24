Hollywood comes to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - When you walk the streets of Springfield it can almost feel as if you’re walking back in time.
Which in truth, Springfield Community Development Director Erin Phillips says, was always the goal.
“We’re trying to make it go back to where it was.”
Perhaps no building in downtown fits that mold quite like the Mars Theatre.
“It kind of still looks like it could be 1950, 1970 when you come to the theatre,” said Phillips.
A unique style that turned out to be just what one film crew was looking for.
“So, they approached us back last summer and then COVID shut everything down, so they returned back just this past week,” said Theatre Director Allison Newberry.
That’s right, last Friday film crews, for a movie titled “Alice” filled the streets of downtown, but if you blinked you may have missed it.
“The actual crews descending on Springfield was mostly Friday morning and they were all out of here before Saturday,” said Phillips.
Most of the shoot took place at the Mars, and just outside it, which for Newberry was quite the treat.
“Well, it was really exciting to see our little hometown theatre that’s going to be on the big screen. That’s exciting not for just us at the theatre but for the city of Springfield.”
Residents getting the chance to rub elbows with stars of the movie like Common.
Big names that could bring big crowds to Springfield.
“You know film tourism is a thing,” said Phillips.
Although we still don’t know when or if the film will hit the big screen the Mars is already preparing to play host once again.
“I did put a plug in, I did put a plug in to hopefully have the Premiere here so only time will tell,” says Newberry.
Again, there is no timetable for when this movie will be released and whether or not it will be in theaters.
