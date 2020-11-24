J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center moves into new building to help patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center has been serving the Savannah area for 20 years. Now they are ready to expand and are moving locations to better address the healthcare needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh wow the spot is tremendous, it means the world to us,” explained Chief Executive Officer Brandon Gaffney. “This is four years in the making.”
What once sat as a warehouse is now the new home of J.C. Lewis and it’s just steps from the Oglethorpe Mall. The $2.8 million transformation will help them offer more to patients whether dental, prenatal care, behavioral health or even COVID testing.
“We are trying to bring all the services that anyone in Savannah would need whether they have insurance, or don’t have insurance,” said Gaffney. “Our mantra is affordable healthcare for all and coming here to this side of Savannah and Chatham County brings us close to the middle of the city and the county and helps us help more of those who are in need.”
On Average J.C. Lewis sees more than 12,000 patients a year, but this year it’s increased because of COVID-19. While people were slow to get care at the start of the pandemic they took COVID testing into the community and have since tested 4,000 people sharing their message and expanding access to those who need it.
“We increased our patient base going forward,” explained J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center CEO Brandon Gaffney. “It was rough I would say March, April, May. June started to have a turn around we started to get more patients in so our numbers are actually picking back up and we feel like we’re really making a difference in Savannah-Chatham.”
No question their new space will come in handy as they continue to battle COVID-19 and provide healthcare for all.
They say they are preparing for a possible surge of the virus and will be ready to help.
While J.C. Lewis has been in their new location at 5 Mall Way, they will have a grand opening on Dec. 4 with a virtual tour to follow at 10 am.
