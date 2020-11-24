COVID-19 safety protocols for Lowcountry holiday events

“Come out and support us, get in your car and drive by, you can drive by as many times as you like and share the folks on that are in the parade and just get out there and experience the repairs Christmas parade with the town of left in this year. I think it’s going to be a really neat event, something totally different but the more support we can have from our community, the better the holiday cheer and the festive spirit will get,” said Lyndee Simoneaux, Bluffton Special Events Coordinator.