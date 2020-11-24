COVID-19 safety protocols for Lowcountry holiday events

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is just days away and that means Christmas holiday events are following close behind. If you’re wondering how you can celebrate safely this year, many towns in the Lowcountry have got you covered.
Right now a single wreath hangs in Dubois Park, but don’t worry, it won’t stay like that for too long. COVID-19 is creating a few restrictions this year for the holidays. But the Lowcountry is figuring out ways they can still celebrate.
On Hilton Head, families can drop off their letters to Santa at any of the fire stations in town beginning on Thanksgiving day. Then, through the beginning of December Santa will be touring neighborhoods with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue. There will also be lights illuminating fire stations all over town.
In Beaufort, merchant’s downtown will be open through 9 p.m. on December 4 for Hometown Christmas. A scavenger hunt in the towns parks called Holiday Under the Sea will start December 16 and run through New Year’s Day, and families can zoom with Santa on December 19 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Bluffton, is also switching things up. Their annual tree lighting will be streamed online this year. The next day, they will have a reverse Christmas parade. Floats will stay still and viewers will drive by.
“Come out and support us, get in your car and drive by, you can drive by as many times as you like and share the folks on that are in the parade and just get out there and experience the repairs Christmas parade with the town of left in this year. I think it’s going to be a really neat event, something totally different but the more support we can have from our community, the better the holiday cheer and the festive spirit will get,” said Lyndee Simoneaux, Bluffton Special Events Coordinator.
