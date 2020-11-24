Savannah City Council discusses resolution for Alderwoman Gibson-Carter reprimand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been nearly a month since an independent, impartial ethics panel decided Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter violated the city’s code of ethics.
A resolution to formally reprimand the alderwoman for those violations was on Tuesday’s City Council agenda. The resolution wasn’t originally on the agenda. It was added at some point Tuesday.
This stems from ethics violations complaints lodged against Alderwoman Gibson-Carter by three of her fellow council members, who said she used vulgar language during a closed-door meeting, threatened a member of council, and made unsubstantiated claims that pedophiles work in City Hall during an outdoor rally in Johnson Square.
At the ethics hearing last month, we learned Mayor Van Johnson offered to have all involved participated to work out their issues in mediation, but that not all responded. Here’s a portion of the mayor’s closing remarks following council’s discussion Tuesday.
“It’s OK for us to disagree. It’s alright for us to disagree a lot. It’s alright for us to disagree all the time, and passionately disagree. But it’s our behavior in that I can disagree with you and still respect you. I can disagree with you and not call you names. I can disagree with you and not go on social media and try to impugn your character. That’s what this is about,” Mayor Johnson said.
Council continued this item for now, and will consider it at another meeting.
You can view the full reprimand discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting below:
