Savannah City Council discusses resolution for Alderwoman Gibson-Carter reprimand

“It’s OK for us to disagree. It’s alright for us to disagree a lot. It’s alright for us to disagree all the time, and passionately disagree. But it’s our behavior in that I can disagree with you and still respect you. I can disagree with you and not call you names. I can disagree with you and not go on social media and try to impugn your character. That’s what this is about,” Mayor Johnson said.