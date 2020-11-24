Shooting victim found at MLK Jr. Blvd., Gwinnett St. dies from his injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Draper Street Monday night.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of W. Gwinnett Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11 p.m. on a report of a crash in that area. Upon arrival, they located the wrecked vehicle and the driver, identified as 36-year-old Kareem Smalls, who was found to have serious shooting injuries.
Smalls was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives later determined that the shooting that injured Smalls occurred in the 600 block of Draper Street. The shooting caused Smalls to flee the area, which resulted in the crash.
Smalls’ death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
