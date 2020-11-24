Savannah Police seek man wanted for repeat domestic violence assaults

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a suspect wanted for multiple domestic violence-related incidents.
SPD detectives say 20-year-old Maleak Parrish is being sought on charges connected to two recent assaults on a female victim and her unborn child. They say Parrish is facing charges of aggravated assault DVA, kidnapping DVA and criminal trespass DVA.
Anyone with information on Parrish’s whereabouts should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
