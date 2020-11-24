Suspect arrested for house fire in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner says a person of interest in the case of a house fire in Pembroke has been arrested.
Cecil Sparkes was wanted in connection to the fire that left a mother and her children without a home. One of those kids - a 13-year-old boy - was taken to the Augusta Burn Center.
“Mr. Sparkes was arrested by officials in Bryan County for theft and taken to the Bryan County Jail on November 19,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigators interviewed him in connection with the Pembroke fire the next day, and he was ultimately charged with Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.”
Sparkes was on probation at the time. He is being held at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office without bail.
