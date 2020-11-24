Therapy goat lends a helping hoof to Georgia Southern students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -A Georgia Southern professor is trying something new to train the next generation of teachers. It involves a pet that’s become part of her lesson.
Moonpie is a Nigerian Dwarf goat. Professor Tonya Cooper says she uses Moonpie to show the up and coming teachers how to introduce goats and other animals into special needs and other classes to help. She says Moonpie is more docile than other support animals.
“If they get an answer wrong, if they speak too loud, too soft., pronounce something incorrectly, the animal still responds,” says Cooper. “There is no judgement.”
She takes Moonpie to local schools to help special education teachers adapt to the animal’s presence. She says they’ve all sent back success stories of how much they help.
