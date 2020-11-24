Tuesday: Chillier morning, cooler afternoon

By Cutter Martin | November 24, 2020 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:02 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mostly clear and chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s in most spots; near 50° at the beach. Temperatures may cool another few degrees through the morning commute.

Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon and is forecast is to peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains dry today, but more clouds and an increasing chance of rain are on the way.

Mild temperatures are forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain will be spotty. A greater chance of rain filters in Sunday and Monday as a strong cold front approaches. Widespread rain is likely later Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Much clearer, colder air filters in from the northwest Monday - onward. Our first widespread freeze of the season is possible next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

