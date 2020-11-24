Turkey giveaway event held at Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and the Tate Law Group is giving back to the Savannah community to put food on the table for families.
They hosted a drive-thru Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. Tate Law Group teamed up with the Chatham County Police Department as well as Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia to give away 200 frozen turkeys along with fresh produce.
“We thought that during this time of the year, that what we should do to be good members of this community and to help our community make sure that a rising tide really does lift all boats, to get out here and do what little bit we can and try to help some families is have a nice, happy, peaceful, well-fed, well-nourished thanksgiving dinner,” attorney Mark Tate said.
COVID-19 safety precautions were taken during the giveaway. Those who distributed the food wore masks and gloves.
