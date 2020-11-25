Area GHSA football first round playoff matchups

Class AA, AAAA games pushed back to Saturday

The state football playoffs begin Friday night and continue Saturday throughout the state of Georgia. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | November 25, 2020 at 12:32 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 12:32 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football playoffs kick off Friday in the state of Georgia, and the first round will run into the weekend.

The GHSA announced earlier this week all Class AA and AAAA games are pushed back to Saturday due to a shortage of playoff officials. Those changes impact a number of our area teams.

Here are the first round matchups for each team:

CLASS AAAAAA (Friday)

Grovetown at Glynn Academy

Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Hill

Brunswick at Alcovy

Statesboro at Evans

CLASS AAAAA (Friday)

Dutchtown at Ware County

Coffee at Ola

Wayne County at Jones County

Benedictine's home game vs. Troup County is now Saturday after the GHSA moved all Class AA and AAAA games back due to shortage of playoff officials.
CLASS AAAA (Saturday)

Troup County at Benedictine

Hardaway at Islands

New Hampstead at LaGrange

Jenkins at Carver-Columbus

CLASS AAA (Friday)

Upson-Lee at Southeast Bulloch

Burke County at Pierce County

Central-Macon at Liberty County

Morgan County at Appling County

Tattnall County at Thomson

Windsor Forest at Crisp County

Brantley County at Richmond Academy

Johnson at Peach County

CLASS AA (Saturday)

Bleckley County at Vidalia

Washington County at Jeff Davis

Toombs County at Northeast-Macon

Swainsboro at Dodge County

CLASS A-PUBLIC (Friday)

Turner County at Metter

Clinch County at McIntosh Co. Academy

Claxton at Brooks County

Jenkins County at Irwin County

CLASS A-PRIVATE (Friday)

Savannah Christian- first round bye

Calvary Day- advances to second round after opponent Landmark Christian forfeits due to COVID-19 concerns

Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy

