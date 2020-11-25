Area GHSA football first round playoff matchups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football playoffs kick off Friday in the state of Georgia, and the first round will run into the weekend.
The GHSA announced earlier this week all Class AA and AAAA games are pushed back to Saturday due to a shortage of playoff officials. Those changes impact a number of our area teams.
Here are the first round matchups for each team:
CLASS AAAAAA (Friday)
Grovetown at Glynn Academy
Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Hill
Brunswick at Alcovy
Statesboro at Evans
CLASS AAAAA (Friday)
Dutchtown at Ware County
Coffee at Ola
Wayne County at Jones County
CLASS AAAA (Saturday)
Troup County at Benedictine
Hardaway at Islands
New Hampstead at LaGrange
Jenkins at Carver-Columbus
CLASS AAA (Friday)
Upson-Lee at Southeast Bulloch
Burke County at Pierce County
Central-Macon at Liberty County
Morgan County at Appling County
Tattnall County at Thomson
Windsor Forest at Crisp County
Brantley County at Richmond Academy
Johnson at Peach County
CLASS AA (Saturday)
Bleckley County at Vidalia
Washington County at Jeff Davis
Toombs County at Northeast-Macon
Swainsboro at Dodge County
CLASS A-PUBLIC (Friday)
Turner County at Metter
Clinch County at McIntosh Co. Academy
Claxton at Brooks County
Jenkins County at Irwin County
CLASS A-PRIVATE (Friday)
Savannah Christian- first round bye
Calvary Day- advances to second round after opponent Landmark Christian forfeits due to COVID-19 concerns
Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.