Bulloch County election official hoping to finish recount soon

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia counties have one week left to recount ballots in the Presidential race, but many will pause Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Speaking to the election supervisor in Bulloch County, she says they started this latest recount first thing Tuesday morning.
They started the state-ordered recount after President Donald Trump formally requested it. The margin of victory for Joe Biden in Georgia fell within the percentage for either side to call for a recount. It comes only a few days after county election offices hand counted their ballots.
Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones says this recount goes faster than before.
“Last week, we were literally touching every ballot, counting by hand. This time, we have the machine doing the counting,” Jones said.
Last week, Bulloch County workers found six ballots that had first gone uncounted out of more than 30,000 cast between mail-in’s, early votes, and those cast on Election Day. Her suspicion is that those six stuck to other pages, to be found in the hand recount.
She says they hope to finish this by the end of the day. If not, they’ll start back up on Monday.
