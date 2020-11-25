Coastal Ga. Botanical Gardens hosting Holiday Lights as drive-thru event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its annual December Nights & Holiday Lights.
Organizers want to keep this year’s event safe, so they’re making it a drive-thru event.
The December Nights & Holiday Lights event has become a holiday tradition for many people living in the Coastal Empire. The pandemic isn’t taking away the lights, but it is changing how people get to see them.
The event begins this Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Families must stay inside their vehicles to see the lights. The cost is $25 per car. Vehicles can enter the gardens from the gate at Highway 17.
The event will continue through December on select nights. The following is a complete schedule:
- November 27, 28, 29 from 6-9 p.m.
- December 3, 4, 5, 6, 10-24 from 6-9 p.m.
The last night to see the lights will be Christmas Eve.
Tickets can be purchased upon entry at the gate at Hwy 17 or in the Coastal Gardens Gift Shop and are good for any night the event runs.
For additional Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.