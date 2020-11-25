Community Champions: Tommy Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive & Concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tommy Holland is certain that music helped shape his life.
“When my father died when I was 14 years old, I spent a lot of time with my guitar. And I know for a fact that it helped me in a direction I needed to be in,” Holland said.
And he is just as sure that it can help other young people now.
“It’s all about getting this in the hands of a kid that it can change his life.”
He is asking for Savannah’s help to make that connection once again. At the Fifth Annual Tommy Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive and Concert, Holland will be seeking donations - either of instruments or the means with which to purchase them - for area teenagers who are interested in music.
The concert will be Saturday at Coach’s Corner with several local groups and musicians joining in.
“It looks like we’re going to be starting at 5:30 and Thunderbolt makes us stop at 10.”
And Portman’s Music will help maximize donations as by providing discounts on the instruments Holland and his friends buy with the money they raise as they did last year,
“We were able to get a lot of guitars, a lot of keyboards, a lot of ukuleles. We said we are either the most loved on Christmas morning or the most hated.”
Holland will contribute the instruments he is able to collect to WTOC’s Toys for Tots Campaign. And this WTOC Community Champion hopes to get the power of those instruments out to local kids.
“Music is universal. It’s the healer and it’s educational. It’s history, it’s math, it’s science, it’s English.”
And it is the spirit of the holidays for Tommy Holland once again.
