Eagles open Burg era with a victory

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two minutes before the tip off of his first game as a head basketball coach, Brian Burg sat down on the bench and soaked it all in.
“They say whenever you go to a Final Four, you have a Final Four moment. Well I’ve had one of those. I’ve also had a first head coaching moment,” Burg says. “Powerful moment ingrained in my mind. It’s something I’ll hold on to for the rest of my life.”
Forty minutes later, Burg had his first head coaching victory.
Georgia Southern took down Florida National 97-65 Wednesday afternoon in Statesboro, giving Burg that first victory and opening the 2020 season the right way.
Kaden Archie and Eric Boone scored 16 points each to lead the Eagles, while Elijah McCadden added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
For a team with just five returners, several new players, and a considerable drop in team workouts in this most unusual offseason, Burg was happy with the Eagles’ chemistry and how they played.
“We had some first game jitters, as normal. These guys did some very positive things today on the court,” Burg says. “26 offensive rebounds is remarkable, and then the 19 assists. If you have 19 assists, it means you’re being very unselfish. I thought those guys did a great job doing that.”
Southern will host Coastal Georgia Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Hanner Fieldhouse.
