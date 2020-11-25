Experts alarmed as Kemp sees no new virus rules amid “bump”

ATLANTA (AP) — Although White House officials are pushing Georgia to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that the responsibility rests with individual Georgians. He’s imploring people to take precautions over Thanksgiving.
Although the virus is spreading more slowly in Georgia than in most other states, the rapidly rising number of infections is approaching the peak Georgia saw in late July.
Kemp says he doesn’t see the need for further state mandates, a position disputed by the White House and other experts. Kemp described the current increase as a “little bump.” But Georgia State University public health professor Harry Heiman says it’s a “full crisis.”
