Georgia Southern’s ‘Holiday Helpers’ tree adapts to pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A giving tradition continues at Georgia Southern, despite the pandemic.
Organizers of the Holiday Helpers tree say they knew it was important to continue this tradition, even during a pandemic. It matters not only to the hundreds of needy people who receive the gives, but also the people who take tags and buy gifts as part of their holiday season.
This year marks 27 years of giving but you won’t find the usual tree in the usual place. Coordinator Jordan Wilburn says they started the discussion in July of how to do this.
“Our whole office of Community Leadership and Civic Engagement agreed that this was something we had to keep going,” Wilburn said.
The tags and QR codes connect donors to more than 600 needy people and the 16 agencies involved.
“IT built a digital platform that allows users to click through hundreds of tags and filter them by age or gender and purchase and ship a gift without having to physically go anywhere,” Wilburn said
Donors do have until Dec. 4 to order the gift online or deliver it to the agency listed.
She says this virtual tree allow people on any of the campuses to take part in this. If you’re not faculty, staff, or students and don’t have a university email, just contact the office of Community Leadership and Civic Engagement and they’ll talk you through the online portal.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.