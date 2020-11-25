Kiah House Museum named on Georgia’s ‘Places in Peril’ list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An historic building in Savannah has been named as one of Georgia’s “Places in Peril” by the Georgia Trust Fund. That’s a list of 10 historic buildings in the state that could be demolished.
City leaders and community members are determined to keep the Kiah House Museum, located off 36th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in its place.
The Kiah House was built in 1910. It was home to two educators, Dr. Calvin Kiah and his wife Virginia. By 1959, the two opened a museum inside. Making it one of Savannah’s first museums started by African Americans.
According to the Georgia Trust of Historic Preservation, civil rights activists Rosa Parks and Margaret Burroughs visited the museum before it closed in 2001, after Virginia’s death.
The historic building’s future is now up in the air. If it doesn’t get brought up to city code. It’s surrounded by overgrown vegetation, with parts of the home now on the ground or hanging on by a thread.
Dr. Amir Jamal Toure, who grew up in the Cuyler Brownsville neighborhood and is helping with preservation efforts says the museum was and should remain a staple in the Savannah community.
It’s where people were able to learn about the African American culture.
“What we look at today, we want to understand who we are as Americans. This is a part of the American story right here, who we are as a people, what can we do when we come together and understand our foundation. The museum gave us a foundation, a sense of pride,” Dr. Toure said.
A GoFundMe has been created to help restore the building. The goal is $100,000.
