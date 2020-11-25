Last minute shopping to prepare for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for grocery stores. This year is no different though we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With less than a day until Thanksgiving, families headed out to the Red and White to get their last minute Thanksgiving needs.
“It’s real hectic and packed in the store. Everybody is doing their last minute prep shopping for tomorrow. I only had to come out for a few items, and I am done,” shopper Suvari Dickerson said.
Hundreds masked up and headed out to Red and White on Ogeechee to get all the trimmings from produce to turkey, spices and more. Though shopping looks similar to years past, customers say how they are buying for this year’s meal is different. They say they need fewer items at checkout because they plan to have fewer people at their table this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have like a big family gathering, but it’s going to be something really small just maybe me and my household and my sister and her kids. Something really small maybe like eight people where we usually may have like 30,” shopper Roeshell Goodine said.
So, while things may be a bit different this year, families say they are thankful for the smaller grocery bills, more time outside of the kitchen and of course the health of not only themselves, but their loved ones.
