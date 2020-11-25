Many still traveling to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite CDC guidelines, many are still traveling to holiday destinations this year ahead of Thanksgiving.
Although millions are flying or driving, many will be celebrating a bit differently but still tell WTOC that Thanksgiving was a must.
“This is our first, I guess little trip away in quite a while so, we’re happy to be out,” said Paul Rogers who was traveling with his family to Florida.
The Rogers family is one of millions on the roads traveling for Thanksgiving, something admittedly they’ve been looking forward to.
“It’s great to have some normalcy because everything else is different this year,” said Rogers.
For the Rogers this year business as usual, “we’re doing the same thing we always do on Thanksgiving.”
Heading to the beach with close friends.
But for others like the Mudgers, they’ve had to adjust.
“Yeah, we’re heading home actually,” said Kayla Mudgers.
Celebrating Thanksgiving early, and with some 2020 twists.
“Instead of having our Thanksgiving meal inside we had it outside, the weather was fabulous, and my sister socially distanced us,” said Peggy Mudgers.
While the roads were full.
“Pretty heavy coming down 95,” said Paul Rogers.
“A lot more cars on the road today,” adds Kayla Mudgers.
Over at the airport things weren’t quite so busy.
“We’re operating at about half of what we usually operate at,” said Savannah Hilton Head International Airport Marketing Manager Candace Carpenter.
But Carpenter says things are still heading in the right direction.
“It’s good compared to where we have been since March.”
Among those flying, Brenda Molina.
“This was a last-minute trip. I haven’t seen them in two years.”
Brenda is visiting family friends, who too are adjusting their usual celebrations.
“The problem is, all the time, we have a lot of friends and we stay together but now it’s just a little family that’s more simple.”
Even those who travel, playing it safe, but not forgetting what the holiday is all about.
“It’s all about family and we’re together and that’s what we could do and that’s how we made it work,” said Peggy Mudgers.
