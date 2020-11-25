Near Record Temperatures for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will be the more dominant weather feature for Thanksgiving as a front stalls near Macon. That mean’s we’ll have an 80° day; the record is 84 set in 1973. The front will produce some showers from west to east throughout the day: 20% chance of rain.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows lows in the low 60s; Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Black Friday will start in the mid 60s with some patchy dense fog, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
A powerful storm system will affect the eastern part of the country Sunday through Monday, bringing an increase in rain chances, along with possible thunderstorms. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with impactful rain and storms in the morning. Cold high pressure will then build in from the west Tuesday through Wednesday. We’ll have near freezing temperatures both mornings.
MARINE: Thanksgiving: SW winds 10 to 15kts; seas 3-4ft. Friday: W winds 5 to 10kts; seas 2-3ft. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
