2 people displaced by fire on New Castle Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in their home early Wednesday morning.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1600 block of New Castle Street just after 3 a.m. Firefighters say heavy smoke and flames were streaming from a back bedroom when they arrived. They acted quickly to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the home.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, but two people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
