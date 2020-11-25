Savannah downtown business hopeful for holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s local businesses are gearing up for a holiday shopping season unlike any before due to the pandemic.
The pandemic has put a pinch on profits for many local businesses, those in the downtown corridor included.
“This area was significantly impacted by COVID like so many others. And, so I think for the downtown business owners, they are really looking for the support of the local Savannah community. And they’re optimistic that people are going to shop local this holiday season,” Savannah Downtown Business Association Executive Director Jackie Schott said.
Schott pointed out many downtown businesses have gone to great lengths to make sure anyone patronizing their stores in person stay safe.
“They have put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that their businesses are safe and clean, not only for their employees, but for their clients as well. They want to make sure that people know and feel comfortable coming and shopping downtown, eating downtown and just visiting the downtown area this season,” Schott said.
Schott also noted how business owners have revamped their websites and online offerings, as well as curbside pickup options to give shoppers even more options this holiday season.
