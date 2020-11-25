Top Teacher: Anna Rentz

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This has been a very tough year for students, parents, and teachers because of the pandemic. But on this Thanksgiving, we give thanks to teachers working hard, in and out of the classroom, to help students succeed.
“Their love of learning and their love of discovering the world around them. There’s a lot of pessimism out in the world but you don’t see that when you are in the classroom. They are bright eyed and excited to be there with you. It just makes every day exciting to be at work,” Anna Rentz said.
Rentz teaches second grade at Frank Long Elementary School in Hinesville. “I hope that they just learn to love life and to be curious and to want to know why things work in the world, so I try to instill that curiosity in them,” she said. “I hope they feel like they are at home when they are in my classroom. And I hope they know just how much I love them.”
Rentz says the most important thing she can do is make sure her students feel safe and loved.
“When I think back on my favorite teachers and favorite learning experiences in life, I learned more and I love learning because I knew I was loved in that classroom, and that they cared about my success,” Rentz said.
