Travelers hitting the road in time for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people hit the road Wednesday to be with family on Thanksgiving.
There’s no secret that Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays that families get together and enjoy a great meal. COVID-19 caused many to cancel their, but some still hit the road to see their loved ones.
“It was a last minute decision, we decided about ten days ago to make this trip so my family is driving up from Florida and South Florida and we’re driving from North Carolina,” said Dena Delucia who is heading to Florida.
For Dena Deluciam this is her first time traveling for Thanksgiving because she’s usually deployed.
She says she hasn’t seen her family in almost a year and her dad was just diagnosed with cancer, so this trip was more important than ever.
“I think that’s the hardest part with the virus is just people not being able to see their families and ten years ago we wouldn’t have had Facetime so at least we get to see each other and maybe now we’ll get a couple hugs before we go our separate ways and who knows when we’ll see each other again.”
Like Delucia, many other travelers say they may not know what next year will bring, but they’re thankful to be able to enjoy another holiday with people that mean the most.
“We never felt completely right even having Thanksgiving this year, but it beats trying to get grandma to use a Zoom,” said Jonny King who is traveling to North Carolina.
So although the glass may be half full this year, it’s the time spent with loved ones even if it’s from six feet away, that many people say they will cherish the most this year.
“When we shut down in March, we never anticipated that this was going to be a full year’s worth of weirdness.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.